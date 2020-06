Related news from verified sources Sean Hannity and Wife of Over Two Decades Keep Divorce Secret for More Than a Year In a joint statement, the Fox News anchor and his ex, Jill Rhodes, reveal that they have entered amicable agreements over four years ago, but remain close for...

AceShowbiz 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Teachers Against Trump RT @NotHoodlum: Sean Hannity’s former wife, Jill Rhodes: “It wasn’t his politics, but listening to Sean and the president having phone sex… 4 seconds ago