Another Man Who Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Died in Custody. An Autopsy Calls It Homicide.

Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulationAn independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week, found that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia" and that his death was a..
Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd caseMinnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Friday for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift"..