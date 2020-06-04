Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiananmen anniversary: Hong Kongers mark crackdown despite ban

BBC News Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Many will mark the anniversary at home but police say they will disperse groups who gather outside.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kongers to mark Tiananmen anniversary with candles, online vigil

People in Hong Kong planned to light candles across the city on Thursday to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen...
Reuters

Hong Kong leads Tiananmen mourning despite coronavirus vigil ban

China's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown is greeted by an information blackout on the mainland, but Hong Kongers are lighting candles across the city on...
SBS


Tweets about this