Tiananmen Square
>
Tiananmen anniversary: Hong Kongers mark crackdown despite ban
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Tiananmen anniversary: Hong Kongers mark crackdown despite ban
Thursday, 4 June 2020
4 hours ago
)
Many will mark the anniversary at home but police say they will disperse groups who gather outside.
Hong Kongers to mark Tiananmen anniversary with candles, online vigil
People in Hong Kong planned to light candles across the city on Thursday to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen...
Reuters
4 hours ago
Hong Kong leads Tiananmen mourning despite coronavirus vigil ban
China's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown is greeted by an information blackout on the mainland, but Hong Kongers are lighting candles across the city on...
SBS
4 hours ago
