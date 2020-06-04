Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebuilding O'Shea rolls out big guns Bowman, McDonald for his best

The Age Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
John O'Shea believed Opacity could emerge as a Golden Eagle contender this campaign – which is why he's drafted in Hugh Bowman to ride him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this