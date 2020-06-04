Global  

Roosters superstar Tedesco ruled out of Broncos clash due to fever

The Age Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Roosters star James Tedesco will sit out of tonight's game against the Broncos due to a mystery illness that has led to a fever.
