Roosters superstar Tedesco ruled out of Broncos clash due to fever
Roosters superstar Tedesco ruled out of Broncos clash due to fever
Thursday, 4 June 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Roosters star James Tedesco will sit out of tonight's game against the Broncos due to a mystery illness that has led to a fever.
