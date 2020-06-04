Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega inspires at Black Lives Matter protest in London

Hindu Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The star gave an impassioned speech at a protest against the custodial killing of George Floyd in the US
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News

John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News 01:17

 John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News

Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro [Video]

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march [Video]

John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march

John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London

Star Wars actor John Boyega is one of the many people taking action in wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died on May 25, [INS: after a Minneapolis police...
Mashable

John Boyega Delivers Powerful Speech During London's Black Lives Matter Protest

John Boyega is a hero on and off the screen. The Star Wars actor delivered a powerful speech to a large crowd that gathered around Hyde Park in London on...
E! Online


Tweets about this

RehnumaSamaji

samaji rehnuma RT @CNN: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega rallied crowds at a large London protest against George Floyd's death on Wednesday, telling demonstr… 5 seconds ago

UltraSlothPT

UltraSlothPartyTurtle RT @cnni: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega rallied crowds at a large London protest against George Floyd's death on Wednesday, telling demonst… 6 seconds ago

finnihtovic

Finnih Kolawole RT @IGN: Lucasfilm has released a statement in support of Star Wars actor John Boyega, calling him "our hero", after he delivered an impass… 26 seconds ago

JavBondWrites

J.B RT @SBSNews: 'Black lives have always mattered': Star Wars actor John Boyega has made this impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter prote… 2 minutes ago

abbiejames843

Abbie James PLEASE watch this: John Boyega George Floyd protest London speech in full: Star Wars actor'... https://t.co/vT7Mx627r6 via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

EkirNavlag

Kike Navlag John Boyega George Floyd protest London speech in full: Star Wars actor's powerful Hyde Park message https://t.co/Zh60tLy3nz via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

Prince4LifeFan

StokesTim RT @CBSNews: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega gives an impassioned speech at a protest against police brutality in London: "We have always mea… 4 minutes ago

GuardianLifeNG

Guardian Life NG @JohnBoyega, the 28-year-old Star Wars actor, delivered an impassioned speech as he joins the Black Lives Matter pr… https://t.co/N8NhgU1avA 5 minutes ago