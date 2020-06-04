‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega inspires at Black Lives Matter protest in London

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London ProIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now...
John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter marchJohn Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march
samaji rehnuma RT @CNN: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega rallied crowds at a large London protest against George Floyd's death on Wednesday, telling demonstr… 5 seconds ago
UltraSlothPartyTurtle RT @cnni: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega rallied crowds at a large London protest against George Floyd's death on Wednesday, telling demonst… 6 seconds ago
Finnih Kolawole RT @IGN: Lucasfilm has released a statement in support of Star Wars actor John Boyega, calling him "our hero", after he delivered an impass… 26 seconds ago
J.B RT @SBSNews: 'Black lives have always mattered': Star Wars actor John Boyega has made this impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter prote… 2 minutes ago
Abbie James PLEASE watch this: John Boyega George Floyd protest London speech in full: Star Wars actor'... https://t.co/vT7Mx627r6 via @YouTube 2 minutes ago
Kike Navlag John Boyega George Floyd protest London speech in full: Star Wars actor's powerful Hyde Park message https://t.co/Zh60tLy3nz via @YouTube 3 minutes ago
StokesTim RT @CBSNews: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega gives an impassioned speech at a protest against police brutality in London: "We have always mea… 4 minutes ago
Guardian Life NG @JohnBoyega, the 28-year-old Star Wars actor, delivered an impassioned speech as he joins the Black Lives Matter pr… https://t.co/N8NhgU1avA 5 minutes ago