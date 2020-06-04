COVID-19 lockdown-like interventions may help combat air pollution in India, say scientists
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, experts have outlined several environmental factors that saw improvements in India as a result of the lockdowns, namely air quality, noise pollution, water quality, and biodiversity among others
As the world struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic an unexpected outcome has been clearer skies. As the virus spread and countries imposed strict nationwide lockdowns more cities began to breathe cleaner air, including New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital.
Pollution levels exceeding air quality standards for more than 100 days a year raises Covid-19 infection risk three-fold. The study from Italy measured pollution in terms of days per year when PM10 or..
