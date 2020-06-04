Global  

COVID-19 lockdown-like interventions may help combat air pollution in India, say scientists

Hindu Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, experts have outlined several environmental factors that saw improvements in India as a result of the lockdowns, namely air quality, noise pollution, water quality, and biodiversity among others
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Before and after: the planet's air clears amid lockdown

Before and after: the planet's air clears amid lockdown 01:13

 As the world struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic an unexpected outcome has been clearer skies. As the virus spread and countries imposed strict nationwide lockdowns more cities began to breathe cleaner air, including New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital.

