COVID-19 lockdown-like interventions may help combat air pollution in India, say scientists



Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained



Pollution levels exceeding air quality standards for more than 100 days a year raises Covid-19 infection risk three-fold. The study from Italy measured pollution in terms of days per year when PM10 or.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58 Published on April 30, 2020 Pollution falls in New Delhi as lockdown keeps India's workers at home



Air and water quality appear to be improving in New Delhi as a result of a lockdown across India to tackle Covid-19. Airborne particulates and nitrogen dioxide levels have fallen in India's capital,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on April 22, 2020 Pollution Plummets in Northern India Amid COVID-19 Lockdown



A NASA satellite detected the lowest aerosol levels for this time of year in northern India in 20 years, after 1.3 billion citizens in the country were placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:03 Published on April 21, 2020

Tweets about this