Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China: 39 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Dozens of children and several staff members were wounded in a knife attack at a primary school in south China. The alleged attacker was reportedly a man who worked at the school.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Children return to school in England

Children return to school in England 00:56

 Children are returning to schools as part of a wider easing of lockdown measures in England. Schools have remained open throughout lockdown for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. Now all primary school children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 can return to class.

Related videos from verified sources

Children start returning to school as lockdown eases [Video]

Children start returning to school as lockdown eases

Primary school pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 in England have started returning to school from today, with social distancing measures put in place to limit spread of Covid-19. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:59Published
Teepee built in school field to allow social distancing [Video]

Teepee built in school field to allow social distancing

The structure was constructed by staff at an events company whose children attend the school.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

China school stabbing: Security guard attacks at least 39 people at kindergarten

At least 39 children and teachers have been injured in a knife attack at a nursery school in Guangxi, southern China.
Independent

Guard in China injures 39 in attack at elementary school

An elementary school guard in China injured 39 people in a knife attack on Thursday with many children among the victims, a state office and media reported.
Reuters


Tweets about this

sidhanty

Hey, it's Dhanty ⚯͛ RT @SCMPNews: A knife attack at a primary school in southern China has left at least 39 students and staff injured. https://t.co/BzsgTLckDx… 2 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News A knife attack at a primary school in southern China has left at least 39 students and staff injured.… https://t.co/wjEuYFUg2h 16 minutes ago

Sunnyclaribel

Sunnyclaribel💜 RT @DailyMirror: Forty children and staff injured in knife attack at primary school https://t.co/owkhOfdKhS https://t.co/II1CiL5kA8 31 minutes ago

IoanaBarna2

Ioana Barna RT @DailyMirror: Forty children and staff injured in knife attack at primary school https://t.co/owkhOfvlGs https://t.co/95iuxxBfit 34 minutes ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Forty children and staff injured in knife attack at primary school https://t.co/owkhOfdKhS https://t.co/II1CiL5kA8 1 hour ago

saynuasi1

Harper RT @manolhs: Forty children and staff injured in knife attack at primary school https://t.co/P8bhMKlXkB 2 hours ago

FreeChinaPost

Free China Post Horrific around 40 people, mostly school children stabbed by a security guard in Guangxi https://t.co/8lTMNO1JN0 2 hours ago

mediate4ueu

mediate4u China: 40 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school | HeraldScotland https://t.co/wdLTSp4M7j 3 hours ago