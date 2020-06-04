Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, Covid-19 study finds

WorldNews Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, Covid-19 study findsTrial suggests drug does not protect those exposed to virus from becoming infected Taking hydroxychloroquine does not protect people who have been close to someone with coronavirus from becoming infected, a study suggests. Donald Trump told the world he was taking one pill a day to safeguard himself...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, study finds

Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, study finds 01:56

 The malaria drug promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19 was ineffective in preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Related videos from verified sources

US Hospitals Cut Back On Use Of Hydroxychloroquine [Video]

US Hospitals Cut Back On Use Of Hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Reuters, several studies suggest the drug isn’t effective against COVID-19 and creates..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Watch: CSIR DG writes to WHO, says decision to halt HCQ trials is not correct [Video]

Watch: CSIR DG writes to WHO, says decision to halt HCQ trials is not correct

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Director General Shekhar Mande said that WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct and it must resume as early..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

No Evidence Hydroxychloroquine Is Helpful In Preventing COVID-19, Study Finds

A study of more than 800 health workers, first responders and others finds that taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 is no better than a placebo in...
NPR

Hydroxychloroquine failed to prevent healthy people from getting COVID-19 in trial

The study is the first randomized clinical trial that tested the antimalarial drug, touted by President Donald Trump, as a preventive measure. It showed that...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

tamilynyg

Tamilyn🍑🌊🌊 RT @WTOP: Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills… 3 minutes ago

CraftyGuild

Craft People's Guild RT @guardian: Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, Covid-19 study finds https://t.co/eTkM72zbaI 6 minutes ago

jeffmey73393233

jeff meyer RT @WDBJ7: Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills… 7 minutes ago

TheWordOfCarrie

Carrie RT @BrexitBin: Another Trump myth busted. "Hydroxychloroquine is no better than a placebo, a#COVID19 study has found." https://t.co/a6f0dq… 8 minutes ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo in preventing COVID-19 infections, according to new study - [Economic Cri… https://t.co/dbozgGvvu8 9 minutes ago

Merlinman10

MerlinVickisman RT @elyasgarad: Why is @GregHuntMP funding further research on Hydroxychloroquine when study after study is showing it is no better than… 9 minutes ago

Blogdofavre

Luis Favre Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, Covid-19 study finds. Trial suggests drug does not protect those expose… https://t.co/cfGV2M3IMk 10 minutes ago

RosPalumbo

Rosario Palumbo RT @CGTNOfficial: Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug promoted by U.S. President Trump to prevent COVID-19, has been proven ineffective by a… 13 minutes ago