Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo, Covid-19 study finds
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Trial suggests drug does not protect those exposed to virus from becoming infected Taking hydroxychloroquine does not protect people who have been close to someone with coronavirus from becoming infected, a study suggests. Donald Trump told the world he was taking one pill a day to safeguard himself...
The malaria drug promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19 was ineffective in preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Director General Shekhar Mande said that WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct and it must resume as early..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published