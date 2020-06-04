Global  

George Floyd live updates: Memorial in Minneapolis on Thursday; Barack Obama pushes police reform; Mattis blasts Trump

USATODAY.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
George Floyd memorial service to be held in Minneapolis Thursday. Obama pushes police reform. Richmond statues to be removed. Latest on Floyd's death.
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death 01:25

 On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Lily Allen slams Warner Music Group owner over Donald Trump donations [Video]

Lily Allen slams Warner Music Group owner over Donald Trump donations

Lily Allen has accused Warner Music Group executives of double standards due to their support of the Blackout Tuesday campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Eye On The Day 6/4 [Video]

Eye On The Day 6/4

Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: A memorial in Minneapolis for George Floyd, James Mattis criticizes President Trump, and Las Vegas casinos reopen today. Will you be planning a..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:11Published

