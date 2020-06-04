Global  

Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel: sources

Reuters India Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India's digital economy for U.S. tech giants.
