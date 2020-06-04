RAVI CHAND RT @chandrarsrikant: JUST IN: Amazon is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airt… 23 seconds ago Bollywood Buzz RT @adityakalra: Reuters Exclusive: Amazon in early-stage talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel, sources say. The planned investme… 39 seconds ago Rashid khan JUST IN: Amazon is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti A… https://t.co/CJY1GCqZOi 54 seconds ago BalajiK RT @ReutersIndia: Exclusive: Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel - sources https://t.co/ZMArPQzN4w by @adityakalra and… 1 minute ago RT Expect a gap up tomorrow....😂😂😂 https://t.co/A6o67Sxnk9 https://t.co/8NIwzNRBkf 1 minute ago एजेंट Boomer RT @IndianExpress: Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel https://t.co/8MRQI20ehm #ExpressBiz 1 minute ago Pawan Kumar RT @ynakg2: Amazon in talks to acquire stake worth $2 billion in Bharti Airtel https://t.co/c21vSkSpyb The planned investment, if complet… 1 minute ago Sanchit Vir Gogia #SVGPoV was talking about this just yesterday to a bunch of global investors - this will be the next big wave of in… https://t.co/dl3H3utrrH 2 minutes ago