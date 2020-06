Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers (66 miles) rattled North Halmahera district in North Maluku province. It was centered 89 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of the coastal town […] 👓 View full article

