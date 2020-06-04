Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aaron Rodgers on protests and Drew Brees comments: 'It has never been about an anthem or a flag'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to social media Wednesday to add his voice to the ongoing conversation regarding police brutality.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: 'Listen with an open heart': Aaron Rodgers speaks up following George Floyd protests

'Listen with an open heart': Aaron Rodgers speaks up following George Floyd protests 01:08

 'Listen with an open heart': Aaron Rodgers speaks up following George Floyd protests

Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: I have a big problem with Pro Football Focus ranking Brees higher than Rodgers [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: I have a big problem with Pro Football Focus ranking Brees higher than Rodgers

Pro Football Focus released their all-decade team of the top 101 players from the 2010s. To some surprise, Drew Brees finished above Aaron Rodgers despite Aaron's Super Bowl victory and multiple league..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:45Published
Jason Whitlock: Blame bad call in NFC championship for Brees not making All-Decade team [Video]

Jason Whitlock: Blame bad call in NFC championship for Brees not making All-Decade team

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who was beat out by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers for the All-Decade rankings. Whitlock thinks if Drew Brees had an extra..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers Slam Drew Brees Over National Anthem Kneeling Comments

The New Orleans Saints quarterback draws backlash from fellow athletes after saying that he's still against kneeling during national anthem because it's...
AceShowbiz

Lebron James, Aaron Rodgers and More Athletes Slam Drew Brees for National Anthem Remarks

NFL quarterback Drew Brees can add one more fumble to his career total. The New Orleans Saints star is the latest public figure to spark backlash over his...
E! Online


Tweets about this