Here’s what to expect for the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5

Thursday, 4 June 2020
The second lunar eclipse of the year will take place tomorrow night but is unlikely to be visible to the lay observer
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Penumbral lunar eclipse: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Penumbral lunar eclipse: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj 01:52

 Devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on June 06. They took holy dip after penumbral lunar eclipse occurred amid COVID-19 outbreak. The eclipse began on June 05 and ended on June 06. Devotees were less in number due to restrictions at Triveni Sangam amid coronavirus...

