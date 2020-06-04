Here’s what to expect for the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5

People from Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 and 6. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth's shadow...

Live: World braces up for lunar eclipse of the year People from Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 and 6.This is the second lunar eclipse of 2020. The...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago Also reported by • Indian Express

