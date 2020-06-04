Here’s what to expect for the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5

Devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on June 06. They took holy dip after penumbral lunar eclipse occurred amid COVID-19 outbreak. The eclipse began on June 05 and ended on June 06. Devotees were less in number due to restrictions at Triveni Sangam amid coronavirus...
People from Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 and 6. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth's shadow... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express
People from Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 and 6.This is the second lunar eclipse of 2020. The... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express