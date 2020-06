Related videos from verified sources West Shore Announces First Winner Of Healthcare Heroes



BJ Werzyn, the owner of West Shore Home, announces the first winner of their Healthcare Heroes contest. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:58 Published 2 days ago Loyal pet dogs guard elderly owner's body from paramedics after she was dead for five days



This is the heartbreaking moment two loyal pooches were found guarding their dead owner - refusing to let paramedics remove her. Rescue teams discovered the protective pooches when they were called.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:04 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this