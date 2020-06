Nissan recalls nearly 1.9M cars for pesky hood latch problem Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood fly open while cars are moving. The latest recall covers nearly 1.9 million Altimas and includes cars from the 2013 through 2015 model […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this KHQ Local News Nissan recalls nearly 1.9M cars for pesky hood latch problem https://t.co/ApcdKRNdSX https://t.co/9oXOjnJ3Ik 1 minute ago Mid-Michigan NOW Nissan is recalling nearly 1.9 million midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a latch problem that could let th… https://t.co/wLKUhnKdt5 5 minutes ago 1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Nissan recalls nearly 1.9M cars for pesky hood latch problem 8 minutes ago 7News Boston WHDH RECALL ALERT: Nissan recalls nearly 1.9M cars for pesky hood latch problem https://t.co/UY6enQyoWF 16 minutes ago Delphine Pilcher "Nissan Recalls Nearly 1.9M Cars for Pesky Hood Latch Problem" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nfSqAN2qoc 18 minutes ago