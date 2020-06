VIRUS DIARY: When the class hamster came home — and stayed Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — After 60-plus days, I threw in the towel. Mr. Rich had to go. Mr. Rich is a hamster who most recently served as the classroom pet in my 9-year-old’s science class. In normal times, kids clamor over who gets to be its caretaker over holiday and school breaks. My daughter […] 👓 View full article

