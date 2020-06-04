Average 30-year mortgage rates rose slightly to 3.18%
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () BALTIMORE (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates increased slightly as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed. The average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.18% this week, up from 3.15% a week ago, according to a report Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is […]
