Judge rejects Ponzi king Madoff’s bid for early release Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A dying Ponzi king Bernard Madoff lost his bid for early release from prison Thursday when the judge who sentenced him to 150 years behind bars said he intended for him to die there and nothing has happened in the last 11 years to change his mind. Judge Denny Chin, who […] 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published 4 days ago Madoff Loses Bid For Compassionate Relief 00:27 Business Insider reports that financial fraudster Bernie Madoff lost his bid compassionate release from prison. Madoff is suffering from kidney cancer. He has about 18 months to live. But, he as more than 100 years remaining in his sentence. Hundreds of Madoff's 520 victims wrote to the court asking...

