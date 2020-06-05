Global  

Lunar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about 'Strawberry Moon'

DNA Friday, 5 June 2020
Today's lunar eclipse is also called Strawberry Moon Eclipse as the moon will appear a shade darker during the penumbral lunar eclipse phase.
News video: Strawberry moon rises stunningly close over East London

Strawberry moon rises stunningly close over East London 02:37

 The strawberry moon rises stunningly close over East London on Friday (June 5).

'Strawberry' full moon shines above St Petersburg in Russia [Video]

'Strawberry' full moon shines above St Petersburg in Russia

The "strawberry" full moon lit up the skyline of the Russian city of St Petersburg last night (June 5th/6th). There’s a myth the strawberry moon gets its name because it has a pinkish tinge to it..

Penumbral lunar eclipse: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj [Video]

Penumbral lunar eclipse: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on June 06. They took holy dip after penumbral lunar eclipse occurred amid COVID-19 outbreak. The eclipse began on June 05 and..

Spectacular 'strawberry' full moon rises over historic UK church [Video]

Spectacular 'strawberry' full moon rises over historic UK church

The stunning full Strawberry Moon is seen rising above historic Shurland Hall in Eastchurch, Kent, UK on Friday (June 5)

Lunar eclipse strawberry full moon - what time is it tonight?

Lunar eclipse strawberry full moon - what time is it tonight?Two celestial events are coming at once as the penumbral lunar eclipse tonight will make the Strawberry Moon go darker - here's when to see it
Full Strawberry Moon and penumbral lunar eclipse tonight

Full Strawberry Moon and penumbral lunar eclipse tonightBesides the Full Strawberry Moon, there will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse where during this type of eclipse the moon will darken slightly.
