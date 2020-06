Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A man seen on video charging protesters in New York while wearing a glove with four long, serrated-edged blades surrendered to authorities, the Queens district attorney said Thursday night. People were peacefully gathering on the overpass above the Cross Island Parkway when Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, jumped out of a vehicle Tuesday […] 👓 View full article