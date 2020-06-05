Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in world

WorldNews Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in worldBrazil's death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed Italy's to become the third-highest in the world, as the UN's secretary-general called for a "people's vaccine" to stem the pandemic. The figures from Brazil underlined the toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicentre in the pandemic, even as Europe seeks to reemerge from lockdown - including with a massive new €600bn economic stimulus measure announced by the European Central Bank. But even as researchers around the world race to develop and test vaccines, new - sometimes contradictory - information on the virus continues to emerge. In the latest...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars 02:43

 Accusing WHO of 'ideological bias', Bolsonaro says he may follow US president's footsteps and leave the UN health body.

Related videos from verified sources

WHO Reveals When COVID-19 Patients Are The Most Contagious [Video]

WHO Reveals When COVID-19 Patients Are The Most Contagious

The World Health Organization says people with the novel coronavirus are most infectious just at the point when they first begin to feel sick. According to Reuters, WHO experts said Tuesday that it..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous [Video]

COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous

COVID-19 Isn't Mutating, but Experts Say It's Still Dangerous According to the World Health Organization's Maria Van Kerkhove, the virus is not becoming more severe or more transmittable. But..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
New Ebola Outbreak Detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [Video]

New Ebola Outbreak Detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has confirmed the deaths of five individuals who were infected with Ebola.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest

India’s daily number of new Covid-19 cases crossed 9,000 for the first time when 9,651 fresh infections were reported on Thursday along with 270 fatalities,...
IndiaTimes

COVID-19: Brazil surpasses Italy in death toll

Brazil has reported 1,473 more COVID-19 deaths, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country's death toll since the outbreak began. That's equal to more than one...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 tollSao Paulo: Critics are accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of manipulating the figures showing the spiralling coronavirus death toll in Brazil, after his...
WorldNews


Tweets about this