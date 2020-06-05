Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in world

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

's death toll from the new Brazil 's death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed Italy 's to become the third-highest in the world, as the UN 's secretary-general called for a "people's vaccine" to stem the pandemic. The figures from Brazil underlined the toll the virus is taking in Latin America , the latest epicentre in the pandemic, even as Europe seeks to reemerge from lockdown - including with a massive new €600bn economic stimulus measure announced by the European Central Bank . But even as researchers around the world race to develop and test vaccines, new - sometimes contradictory - information on the virus continues to emerge. In the latest... 👓 View full article

