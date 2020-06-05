Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in world
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed Italy's to become the third-highest in the world, as the UN's secretary-general called for a "people's vaccine" to stem the pandemic. The figures from Brazil underlined the toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicentre in the pandemic, even as Europe seeks to reemerge from lockdown - including with a massive new €600bn economic stimulus measure announced by the European Central Bank. But even as researchers around the world race to develop and test vaccines, new - sometimes contradictory - information on the virus continues to emerge. In the latest...
