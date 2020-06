dhanapathy rao upsc exam date: UPSC Civil Services prelims to be held on October 4; here's revised exam calendar for 2020 - Times… https://t.co/zQUwJtfZIr 2 hours ago Aamir Choudhary The Union Public Service Commission has announced the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examinat… https://t.co/O4XlTB7bUd 2 hours ago Guidely Formerly IBPSGuide UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims Exam Date Out. Check here the UPSC Civil Services Revised Prelims Exam Date/Schedu… https://t.co/r99eDFYfKS 2 hours ago NOWINDIA NEWS New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its revised schedule of Civil Services Prelimina… https://t.co/cJ5hegei5B 3 hours ago Arivanantham Rangasa UPSC revises exam schedule: Civil Services Prelims on Oct 4; Mains next year https://t.co/GJz4vYiljN 5 hours ago Fourth Screen Education Civil services prelims on October 4: UPSC https://t.co/PNJIXwT9ln 7 hours ago Fourth Screen Education UPSC revised exam calendar 2020 released; prelims on October 4 https://t.co/xbL93krhOc 7 hours ago 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒛 RT @FinancialXpress: #UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 revised dates released. Prelims on October 4; Check new UPSC exam calender https://t.co… 7 hours ago