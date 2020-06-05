Spain: Composers Williams, Morricone honored for film scores



Related news from verified sources Movie composers John Williams and Ennio Morricone win top Spanish prize A Spanish foundation has awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work.

Belfast Telegraph 6 days ago



Ennio Morricone and John Williams Honored For Film Scores A Spanish foundation awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers *Ennio Morricone* and *John Williams* for their film work.

Billboard.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this