|
Spain: Composers Williams, Morricone honored for film scores
Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish foundation on Friday awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said the Italian and American composers “have enriched hundreds of films with their talent.” The pair “demonstrate complete mastery […]
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this