Marsha W Text Trump 88022 RT @KellyO: DC @MayorBowser says the added words “Defund the Police” are not part of the civic art installation mural of Black Lives Matte… 11 seconds ago

John Jones RT @ByronYork: Don't have a good high-perspective picture of new 'Defund the Police' addition to the District's 'Black Lives Matter' street… 25 seconds ago

Brian K RT @ajc: “I think the people in DC and around nation are sending a mightily powerful and strong message to the rest of the world that we wi… 32 seconds ago

Sasha Simic RT @martin1smith2: On yesterday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Central London, street artists Deanio and Tasnim painted this mural. #Black… 51 seconds ago

i wish twilight had more black ppl RT @Phil_Lewis_: In response to the Black Lives Matter mural painted on 16th Street in DC, protesters decided to paint another message next… 51 seconds ago

Robin L. Meade RT @TIME: Washington D.C. artists paint "Black Lives Matter" in enormous letters on road leading to the White House https://t.co/8Q4CU5ASkB… 1 minute ago

ABC News RT @ABCPolitics: Asked if she will remove a “Defund the Police” mural, which activists added to a “Black Lives Matter” mural commissioned b… 1 minute ago