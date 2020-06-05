Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patten says China pursuing ‘Orwellian’ agenda in Hong Kong

Seattle Times Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — The last British governor of Hong Kong criticized the Chinese government on Friday over proposed national security legislation, calling it part of an “Orwellian” drive to eliminate opposition in violation of the agreement on handing the territory over to Beijing. Chris Patten defended London’s announcement that it would grant residency and a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: How China is using the US protests to get its way in Hong Kong

How China is using the US protests to get its way in Hong Kong 03:26

 China is using the US protests over the death of George Floyd to help central authorities tighten their grip over the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. Chinese state-owned media outlets have been filled with images of chaos and violence on American streets, with strong commentary accusing...

Related videos from verified sources

A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear [Video]

A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear

Dozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote [Video]

Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote

Contentious bill adds to tension over Beijing influence in territory that is only place in China to mark 1989 crackdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Hong Kong passes controversial national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong passes controversial national anthem bill

Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong’s last British leader: China’s agenda ‘Orwellian’

BEIJING (AP) — The last British governor of Hong Kong criticized the Chinese government on Friday over proposed national security legislation, calling it part...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this