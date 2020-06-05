Nasdaq closes in on record high after surprise jobs report

Daily Dividend Report: SYY,MCD,NVDA,STLD,INT



Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on July 24, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Daily Dividend Report: L,MSI,NDSN,NWL,BPOP



Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27,.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26 Published on May 12, 2020