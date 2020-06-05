Nasdaq closes in on record high after surprise jobs report
Friday, 5 June 2020 () A stunning U.S. jobs report on Friday put the Nasdaq within striking distance of its record high as investors flocked back to riskier assets on hopes of a swift economic rebound from the coronavirus-driven slump.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Friday after a strikingly upbeat May jobs report unexpectedly provided the clearest evidence yet that the U.S. economy is headed for a quicker-than-anticipated recovery. The Nasdaq breached its all-time closing high reached in February but pared its gains to...
Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on July 24, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 02:11Published
Friday's horrific April nonfarm payroll report from the Labor Department left economists agape. According to Business Insider, the US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate..