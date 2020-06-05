Global  

Nasdaq closes in on record high after surprise jobs report

Reuters Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
A stunning U.S. jobs report on Friday put the Nasdaq within striking distance of its record high as investors flocked back to riskier assets on hopes of a swift economic rebound from the coronavirus-driven slump.
