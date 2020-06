Bre RT @Veganiicecream1: This "spill" occured when the permafrost under the tank melted causing the oil tank to collapse. Here is an article ex… 1 hour ago Alyna Mahveen✨ RT @resistance0101: Jesus Christ... 2020 can't catch a break. It's just one thing after another... Earlier today, 21,000 tons of diesel oil… 2 hours ago Marge Rivers are running red... https://t.co/h1kUOyF1Td https://t.co/JiC0p1A1Vs 3 hours ago Izz... Hey self purification needs around 10 years or more. Welcome another disaster it was really enough for be aware ref… https://t.co/Gm2lMVpuHh 4 hours ago TipsofmyEars RT @MikeOkuda: In the midst of global pandemic, police brutality, and racial inequality, the spill of over 20K tons of oil, caused by melti… 4 hours ago doesn’t matter RT @TheCut: Russian president Vladimir Putin apparently only found out about the oil spill after people started posting photos of the red r… 5 hours ago Susan Reid RT @frances_cutler: This is what people should really be worrying about: Arctic Circle oil spill: Russian prosecutors order checks at perm… 6 hours ago Martin McLunky Russian oil spill in the Arctic Circle 🤮 6 hours ago