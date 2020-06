Golf makes a conservative return with an eye on the long run Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan went from wondering if any golf would be played this year to a schedule that resumes next week with a calendar filled through Thanksgiving. What hasn’t changed is his belief that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over just because golf is back. “I don’t think it’s over,” Monahan […] 👓 View full article

