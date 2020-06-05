Global  

Wichita State cancels Ivanka Trump’s speech to tech school

Seattle Times Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas technical school canceled plans for Ivanka Trump to give a virtual commencement speech to graduates because of criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to protests over the death of George Floyd. Administrators at Wichita State University and WSU Tech announced the decision late Thursday, just hours after they had […]
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be In North Carolina

Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be In North Carolina 00:37

 President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the Republican National Convention (RNC) will be moved to a different state. The convention which is set for August in North Carolina is being moved because of social-distancing restrictions. North Carolina's Democratic governor has ordered the RNC to...

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Google Alerts Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Hackers From China And Iran [Video]

Google Alerts Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Hackers From China And Iran

Google caught state-backed hackers from China and Iran trying to target presidential campaigns. According to Business Insider, they targeted President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns. The..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Illinois Governor Criticizes Donald Trump's Response To Nationwide Protests [Video]

Illinois Governor Criticizes Donald Trump's Response To Nationwide Protests

President Donald Trump urged U.S. state governors to be more tough on protests happening in their states. He said: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time.”..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Ivanka Trump Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ After College Pulls Her Commencement Speech

Wichita State University Tech rescinded Ms. Trump’s invitation after students and faculty members condemned the Trump administration’s response to protests.
NYTimes.com

