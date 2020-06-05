Wichita State cancels Ivanka Trump’s speech to tech school
Friday, 5 June 2020 () WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas technical school canceled plans for Ivanka Trump to give a virtual commencement speech to graduates because of criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to protests over the death of George Floyd. Administrators at Wichita State University and WSU Tech announced the decision late Thursday, just hours after they had […]
