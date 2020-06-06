Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant: “My season is over.”
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes. “My season is over,” Durant told The Undefeated on Friday. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had […]
With the NBA slated to return July 31st, there's a possibility that players previously thought to have season-ending injuries can rejoin the season for the playoffs. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard talk what this could mean for Kevin Durant, and if he could lead the Brooklyn Nets to the...
With the NBA's return growing closer, some are wondering if Kevin Durant will return and play for the Brooklyn Nets. Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks the Eastern Conference will dramatically change if KD..
