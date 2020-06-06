Global  

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant: “My season is over.”

Seattle Times Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes. “My season is over,” Durant told The Undefeated on Friday. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had […]
