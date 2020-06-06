Global  

Washington’s Employment Security Department commissioner sued for halting benefits during fraud investigation
Seattle Times Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Lawyers for two workers whose unemployment benefits were halted during a fraud investigation have asked the Washington state Supreme Court to force the state Employment Security Department to restart those payments as quickly as possible. In a petition for a “writ of mandamus,” filed late Friday afternoon, attorneys say Suzi LeVine, commissioner of the Employment […]
