Smith at defensive best, Storm lose Hughes to injury Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Storm coach Craig Bellamy still wouldn't trade veteran skipper Cameron Smith for any other NRL hooker, while the team is looking for a new half-back for the next three weeks after Jahrome Hughes went down with a broken hand. 👓 View full article

