Cyclist Charged With Assaulting Teenagers Who Posted Fliers Against Police Brutality Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The police said that Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Md., was arrested after investigators received hundreds of tips from people who had seen a video of the encounter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Don Treagus RT @MaggieJordanACN: Cyclist Anthony Brennan, charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree assault after being seen attacking young protestors on a… 5 minutes ago Reverend Judith Star-Medicine RT @NicolleDWallace: Cyclist Charged With Assaulting Teenagers Who Posted Fliers Against Police Brutality - The New York Times https://t.co… 5 minutes ago Anu Veth 'Sick with remorse': Cyclist charged with assaulting teen protesters who put up justice for George Floyd posters sa… https://t.co/lRD5omazY5 13 minutes ago William 'Sick with remorse': Cyclist charged with assaulting teen protesters who put up justice for George Floyd posters sa… https://t.co/s6TLj8RFg8 16 minutes ago Chanelle Oliver RT @fox5dc: The Maryland man charged with assaulting children protesting after George Floyd's death has also been fired from his job: https… 19 minutes ago Courtney RT @USATODAY: A cyclist was arrested and charged with assaulting teens who were posting Black Lives Matters fliers at a D.C. bike trail. ht… 20 minutes ago