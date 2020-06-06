Stop Black Deaths in Custody - Justice for George Floyd #BLM Rally : Melbourne
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () The rally is to call for Australia to Stop Black Deaths in custody and to stand in solidarity with George Floyd and the Minneapolis freedom fighters for Black lives. Hosted by Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance - WAR
The killing of George Floyd by police has sparked a protest movement decades in the making. Numerous examples of racial injustice, police brutality, and social inequality have led us to this point. From a young man who started a protest in his small town with a single handmade sign to massive...