Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stop Black Deaths in Custody - Justice for George Floyd #BLM Rally : Melbourne

The Age Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
The rally is to call for Australia to Stop Black Deaths in custody and to stand in solidarity with George Floyd and the Minneapolis freedom fighters for Black lives. Hosted by Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance - WAR
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Localish - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter: The Killing of George Floyd Sparks Global Movement

Black Lives Matter: The Killing of George Floyd Sparks Global Movement 22:25

 The killing of George Floyd by police has sparked a protest movement decades in the making. Numerous examples of racial injustice, police brutality, and social inequality have led us to this point. From a young man who started a protest in his small town with a single handmade sign to massive...

Related videos from verified sources

Protests in Tucson following celebration at UArizona [Video]

Protests in Tucson following celebration at UArizona

Protests in Tucson following celebration at UArizona

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:41Published
UArizona George Floyd Memorial Scholarship petition [Video]

UArizona George Floyd Memorial Scholarship petition

UArizona George Floyd Memorial Scholarship petition

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:40Published
Day 10 of Black Lives Matter protests in Colorado [Video]

Day 10 of Black Lives Matter protests in Colorado

Day 10 of protests against social injustice and systemic racism brought hundreds of people out in protests across Denver, and in Aurora to remember Elijah McClain.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:39Published

Related news from verified sources

How to hide faces and scrub metadata when you photograph a protest

How to hide faces and scrub metadata when you photograph a protestA protester takes a photo with her phone in Martin Place during a ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally on June 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The event was organized...
The Verge

'Nothing is stopping us': Black Lives Matter protesters to push ahead

Thousands of people were expected to attend the rally at Sydney’s Town Hall on Saturday, protesting Aboriginal deaths in custody and the alleged murder of...
The Age


Tweets about this