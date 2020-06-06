The loneliest of D-Day remembrances is hit by pandemic
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — At daybreak on Saturday, Charles Shay stood lonesome without any fellow veteran on the very same beach where he waded ashore 76 years ago, part of one of the most epic battles in military historic that came to be known as D-Day and turned the tide of World War II. Compared […]
Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting homes to check people's temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during..
The coronavirus outbreak has changed or canceled different things around the world, while everyday more information comes out about health practices and ways to combat the virus. Many expectant mothers..