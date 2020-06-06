Global  

The loneliest of D-Day remembrances is hit by pandemic

Seattle Times Saturday, 6 June 2020
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — At daybreak on Saturday, Charles Shay stood lonesome without any fellow veteran on the very same beach where he waded ashore 76 years ago, part of one of the most epic battles in military historic that came to be known as D-Day and turned the tide of World War II. Compared […]
