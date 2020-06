Stalin visits Dr. Rela Institute, enquires about J. Anbazhagan’s health Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited the Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet, where MLA J. Anbazhagan is admitted and being tr 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Chennai news Stalin visits Dr. Rela Institute, enquires about J. Anbazhagans health (via: https://t.co/BEfyXTlIGo) https://t.co/xXixwdHOIj 5 days ago WatsTrendingNow Stalin visits Dr. Rela Institute, enquires about J. Anbazhagan’s health - https://t.co/pIiHGTv68I 5 days ago Newzler Stalin visits Dr. Rela Institute, enquires about J. Anbazhagan’s health #TheHindu https://t.co/pPWtVkstm8 https://t.co/opl4q6tNdt 5 days ago