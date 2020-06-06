Global  

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as virus kills 'a Brazilian per minute'

Saturday, 6 June 2020
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as virus kills 'a Brazilian per minute'Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the UN agency warned Latin American governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of Covid-19 throughout the region. A new Brazilian record for daily Covid-19 deaths pushed the county's death toll past that of Italy late on Thursday, but Mr Bolsonaro continues to argue for quickly lifting state isolation orders, arguing that the economic costs outweigh public health risks. Latin...
 Police brutality and racism in Brazil, a problem protesters say President Jair Bolsonaro is only making worse.

