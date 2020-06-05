Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Trudeau takes a knee at Black Lives Matter demonstration on Parliament Hill

WorldNews Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau takes a knee at Black Lives Matter demonstration on Parliament Hill(CNN)Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Ottawa on Friday. Trudeau's act of solidarity comes after he declined to comment earlier in the day about whether he would be attending the protest. Still, he arrived at Parliament Hill -- home to Canada's Parliament -- wearing a black cloth mask Friday afternoon...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter supporters gather in Cape Town in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Black Lives Matter supporters gather in Cape Town in solidarity with George Floyd protesters 01:12

 Black Lives Matter supporters gathered outside the parliament of Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday (June 3) in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd in America.

Related videos from verified sources

Business owner caught in protests shares support for black lives matter [Video]

Business owner caught in protests shares support for black lives matter

Business owner caught in protests shares support for black lives matter

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:31Published
8 minutes 46 seconds of silence punctuates Jackson rally [Video]

8 minutes 46 seconds of silence punctuates Jackson rally

A Black Lives Matter rally and march is punctuated by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence for George Floyd.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 03:54Published
Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests [Video]

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests

Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to grab..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Trudeau attends ant-racism rally and takes a knee

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest Friday and took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators. Trudeau...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Tafeemsiddiqui

TS RT @ValaAfshar: #BlackLivesMatter Canadian PM Justin Trudeau takes a knee in solidarity with demonstrators rallying against police brutalit… 1 minute ago

KANISHK87319256

KANISHK SHARMA RT @ndtv: Justin Trudeau takes a knee with Canada protestors for racial justice https://t.co/rO90WAoci6 https://t.co/4jRdx0jBfq 1 minute ago

ironuru

IRONURU, M. Chidiebere RT @obianuju: Justin Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism protest while pouring millions of dollars💰into the pockets of international aborti… 3 minutes ago

pam_deplorable

pam the deplorable 2 RT @EyesOnQ: Justin Trudeau kneels with protesters during an anti-racism rally in Ottawa - but social media users were quick to remind him… 5 minutes ago

tgilly1970

trevor gilmore RT @sunlorrie: While Justin Trudeau theatrically 'takes a knee' let's all recall this item from last year's federal election: Former Libera… 5 minutes ago

gpjasper

Barb Mellon RT @AndyBrookeLmstn: Justin Trudeau takes a knee but is silent on reforms to policing "I’m not interested in bullshit publicity stunts. |… 6 minutes ago

mikeopseu

michael grimaldi RT @janfromthebruce: ““I’m not interested in bullshit publicity stunts, especially now,” said Andray Domise, a Toronto-based writer. “How t… 6 minutes ago

BDAINCBIZ

CJ Meese RT @kinsellawarren: After blackface, he shouldn’t. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism demonstration” https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago