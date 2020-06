'Miracle' baby dies after 'lotus birth' at Melbourne Hospital Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Vaginal seeding and the unusual practice of leaving the placenta attached for days have been implicated in the death, but the family are disputing the findings of a Victorian coroner. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Karen Floss Baby dies after 'lotus birth' https://t.co/aqu5nNVFSN So 'alternative medicine' is practiced in hospitals? The moth… https://t.co/RGMRb35nBp 3 seconds ago Lisa Pryor 'Miracle' baby dies after 'lotus birth' at Melbourne Hospital https://t.co/15uBxjbg9w 46 minutes ago Eden Rabatsch RT @NathanLee: Woman has IVF pregnancy after 13 rounds, then somehow convinces hospital to have a "lotus birth" (pretty WTF), refuses vitam… 1 hour ago Nathan Lee Woman has IVF pregnancy after 13 rounds, then somehow convinces hospital to have a "lotus birth" (pretty WTF), refu… https://t.co/5brcTymrkg 3 hours ago Mark Alfred Clarkson https://t.co/rteYHCP9mh The coroner found the most likely site for fatal infection was her umbilical stump, her "m… https://t.co/0P4KsG7RXg 4 hours ago MSN Australia 'Miracle' baby dies after 'lotus birth' at Melbourne Hospital https://t.co/rYFfPSBI3F 6 hours ago