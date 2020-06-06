Global  

Coronavirus | India is still at risk, says WHO expert

Hindu Saturday, 6 June 2020
WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan said that there were specific issues in India regarding large amount of migration, dense populations in the urban environment and the fact that many workers had no choice but to go to work every day.
