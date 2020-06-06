Coronavirus | India is still at risk, says WHO expert
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan said that there were specific issues in India regarding large amount of migration, dense populations in the urban environment and the fact that many workers had no choice but to go to work every day.
Indian nationals especially migrant workers, who were stranded in Nepal amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, returned to India through India-Nepal border in Panitanki of Darjeeling district on..
From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and..
India extended its coronavirus lockdown until June 30 in high-risk zones but permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen elsewhere from June 8... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India