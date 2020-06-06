Analysis: White House, Pentagon tensions near breaking point
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions between the White House and Pentagon have stretched to near a breaking poin t over President Donald Trump’s threat to use military force against street protests triggered by George Floyd’s death. Friction in this relationship, historically, is not unusual. But in recent days, and for the second time in Trump’s term, […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The mayor of Washington, D.C., had the slogan “Black Lives Matter” painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House on Friday in tribute to victims of police brutality as she sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s defiant...