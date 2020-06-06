Global  

Analysis: White House, Pentagon tensions near breaking point

Seattle Times Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions between the White House and Pentagon have stretched to near a breaking poin t over President Donald Trump’s threat to use military force against street protests triggered by George Floyd’s death. Friction in this relationship, historically, is not unusual. But in recent days, and for the second time in Trump’s term, […]
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: D.C. Mayor Has 'Black Lives Matter' Painted Near White House

D.C. Mayor Has 'Black Lives Matter' Painted Near White House 00:33

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The mayor of Washington, D.C., had the slogan “Black Lives Matter” painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House on Friday in tribute to victims of police brutality as she sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s defiant...

