'We were wrong' - NFL U-turn on player anti-racism protests
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the league has been at fault for not listening to its players denouncing racism. The United States is currently gripped by widespread protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. And Goodell, who offered his condolences to the family of Floyd, said the NFL was wrong. "It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular black people in our country," he said on a video posted on Twitter. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic...
