'We were wrong' - NFL U-turn on player anti-racism protests

WorldNews Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
'We were wrong' - NFL U-turn on player anti-racism protestsNFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the league has been at fault for not listening to its players denouncing racism. The United States is currently gripped by widespread protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. And Goodell, who offered his condolences to the family of Floyd, said the NFL was wrong. "It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular black people in our country," he said on a video posted on Twitter. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic...
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests 02:19

 National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. This report produced by Jonah Green.

