Related news from verified sources Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says 'country is in trouble,' he's 'embarrassed as a white person' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he's "embarrassed as a white person" while addressing the death of George Floyd in an emotional video Saturday.

USATODAY.com 21 hours ago



