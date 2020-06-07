Coronavirus: Hard-hit Brazil removes data amid rising death toll

"The cumulative data ... does not reflect the moment the country is in," Bolsonaro said on Twitter.

Brazil Covid-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain The epicenter of the South American coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. It also had a record number of new...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago WorldNews Also reported by • FOXNews.com

