Sunday, 7 June 2020

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other law enforcement officers were wounded when they were shot Saturday while making an arrest, authorities said. Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. […] 👓 View full article

