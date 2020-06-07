Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years. McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019. “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote in a caption below a […]
Nutritionists George Lockhart and Dan Leith work with some of the top MMA fighters in the world. Learn how they helped Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier cut weight before fights, from..