Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years

Seattle Times Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years. McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019. “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote in a caption below a […]
