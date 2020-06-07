Global  

Russia oil spill: U.S. offers help in cleaning huge Arctic Circle fuel spill

Hindu Sunday, 7 June 2020
The spill — deemed the worst ecological catastrophe of the sort to ever hit the region — Colorado remote tundra waterways with bright red patches visible from space.
Huge Arctic Oil Spill That Turned River Red Seen From Space [Video]

Russia has declared a state of emergency after more than 20,000 tons of diesel oil spilled into the Ambarnaya River from a nearby power station on May 29th.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the bungled response to a fuel spill in a remote Arctic region, before declaring a state of emergency in the area. More than 20,000 tons of oil was released..

A state of emergency has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin after tens of thousands of diesel fuel leaked into a river within the Arctic Circle
Russia's Putin Declares State Of Emergency After Arctic Circle Oil SpillRussia's President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leaked into a river within the Arctic Circle. The spill happened...
A fuel tank at a power plant ruptured Friday above the Arctic Circle in north-central Russia, leaking at least 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into a river. The...
