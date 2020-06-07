Surajit Mondal RT @the_hindu: The spill — deemed the worst ecological catastrophe of the sort to ever hit the region — Colorado remote tundra waterways wi… 23 minutes ago

Sarah RT @BrusselsTimes: The spill, visible from space, is the worst ecological disaster of its kind in the region. https://t.co/42uFdZAbL5 59 minutes ago

The Brussels Times The spill, visible from space, is the worst ecological disaster of its kind in the region. https://t.co/42uFdZAbL5 1 hour ago

Gaianismo Russia oil spill: U.S. offers help in cleaning huge Arctic Circle fuel spill https://t.co/4iJLjBbSim https://t.co/aqk133vuSI 2 hours ago

Swayam Siddha Pati Sad seriously... https://t.co/9CKq4BtiDY 3 hours ago

MSS News Channel One more disaster in #2020 *Over 21,000 tons of diesel leaked into the #arcticocean in the Siberia regions of… https://t.co/36VeoRHhGE 4 hours ago