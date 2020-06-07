Russia oil spill: U.S. offers help in cleaning huge Arctic Circle fuel spill

Huge Arctic Oil Spill That Turned River Red Seen From SpaceRussia has declared a state of emergency after more than 20,000 tons of diesel oil spilled into the Ambarnaya River from a nearby power station on May 29th.
Putin declares Arctic fuel spill state of emergencyRussian President Vladimir Putin criticized the bungled response to a fuel spill in a remote Arctic region, before declaring a state of emergency in the area. More than 20,000 tons of oil was released..
