Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means

WorldNews Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means(CNN)There's a growing group of dissenters who believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it. And Americans, those dissenters believe, may even be better off without it. The solution to police brutality and racial inequalities in policing is simple, supporters say: Just defund police. It's as straightforward as it sounds: Instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs. The concept's been a murmur for years, particularly following the protests against police brutality in Ferguson, Missouri, though it seemed improbable in 2014. But it's becoming a shout....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Your Rights If You Get Arrested: Explained

Your Rights If You Get Arrested: Explained 01:36

 Your Rights If You Get Arrested: Explained According to the Associated Press, more than 10,000 people have been arrested during recent protests across the United States. Here are some ways you can legally protect yourself if you’re taken into police custody for protesting. Although you’re legally...

Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis City Council announces plans to disband police department [Video]

Minneapolis City Council announces plans to disband police department

The Minneapolis City Council has announced today (June 7), their intentions of disbanding the city's police force in the wake of George Floyd's death. "We are here today to begin the process of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:47Published
People Protest In London Over The Death Of George FLoyd [Video]

People Protest In London Over The Death Of George FLoyd

For the second day in a row, tens of thousands of people in London condemned police brutality. After the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, several people went out to protest...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police [Video]

Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Video shows Laval police dragging Black man from car by hair

There is another call for police departments in Quebec to acknowledge racial profiling after a video began circulating on social media showing a Laval police...
CTV News

Goodell: ‘Tragic events’ call for ‘urgent need for action’

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says “there remains an urgent need for action” following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the...
Seattle Times

Morning Run: What you need to know today and why violence is hurting the 'righteous fight for justice'

Good morning, Columbus. It's Monday and the start of a new week but, more importantly, it's June 1 and the start of a new month. I hope this turn of the calendar...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

JohnJon33879967

John Jones UNITED STATES PROTEST STAND UP TO THE FRUAD AMERICAN PRESIDENT. Saying American Life Matter's Black Life Matter's… https://t.co/cGbNHwo7xL 3 minutes ago

Mitch_M

Mitch Mitchell There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means https://t.co/ktxPZ1itAF / @philprehn This seems a… https://t.co/cEYVbXRrnt 6 minutes ago

sglilduck

Scottie G I'm not sure this would be a good idea. But I totally understand why many feel this is the government's only recour… https://t.co/gRcmXMTytg 7 minutes ago

cyphill71

CPhill @MayorFrey There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means - CNN ⁦⁩ #Justice #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/aRGgLkIiwl 8 minutes ago

Mystery1981

Bonita Cole There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means https://t.co/IeaZuAJG4t 12 minutes ago

JohnJon33879967

John Jones TRUMP STEP DOWN WEN U STILL CAN. POLICE VIOLENCE & MURDERS IS A BIG NO NO. 127.000 AMERICAN LIFE TAKEN BY VIRUS… https://t.co/z64eTxcsIA 13 minutes ago

Patrick96800084

Patrick There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means https://t.co/T7uNhqr3mq 13 minutes ago

BaileySam

BeTheChange RT @zen4ever2us: There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means. We want you to stop killing our beautiful brothers and… 13 minutes ago