There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means

Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

(CNN)There's a growing group of dissenters who believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it. And Americans, those dissenters believe, may even be better off without it. The solution to police brutality and racial inequalities in policing is simple, supporters say: Just defund police. It's as straightforward as it sounds: Instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs. The concept's been a murmur for years, particularly following the protests against police brutality in (CNN)There's a growing group of dissenters who believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it. And Americans, those dissenters believe, may even be better off without it. The solution to police brutality and racial inequalities in policing is simple, supporters say: Just defund police. It's as straightforward as it sounds: Instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs. The concept's been a murmur for years, particularly following the protests against police brutality in Ferguson Missouri , though it seemed improbable in 2014. But it's becoming a shout.... 👓 View full article

