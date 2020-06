Superstars stumble but Prince of Arran has Cup in sights again Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Highly-rated Almond Eye and Pinatubo crashed to shock losses over the weekend in Japan and England, but evergreen Prince of Arran showed his Melbourne Cup credentials. 👓 View full article

